The King and Queen of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Wangchuk and Jetsun Pema are expecting their third child

Exciting news! The King and Queen of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Wangchuk and Jetsun Pema have shared that they are expecting their third child, scheduled to arrive before the year’s end. This fantastic news comes after the birth of their two lovely children, Jigme Namgyel and Jigme Ugyen.

The Royal House expressed gratitude for the kind wishes and prayers already received. The Queen, who just celebrated her 33rd birthday, has recently been busy with her royal duties, even attending a wedding in Jordan. She looked radiant, and no one would have guessed she was expecting.

Jigme Khesar Wangchuk and Jetsun Pema

The King and Queen are known for including their children in official events, and their little ones have already won over hearts with their adorable appearances. Whether it’s a formal ceremony or a casual outing, they always bring a smile to everyone’s face.

We don’t know yet whether the new addition will be a prince or princess, but we can imagine the joy a little girl would bring to the family after two boys.

The love story of the King and Queen is also worth mentioning. They were married in a beautiful ceremony at a monastery in Punakha, and the King couldn’t be happier. He had always known that Jetsun was the one for him, having met her when they were just children on a family vacation. And now, their love grows stronger with a third child on the way.