Meghan Markle makes video appearance to support ‘dear friend’

Meghan Markle supported her “dear friend” Misan Harriman at a recent TED Talk. The Duchess of Sussex appeared via video at the event where she introduced Misan, who has previously photographed her, Prince Harry,as well as Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

“Our next speaker has an unmatched eye for a good photograph. I’ve experienced his talent first hand as he has captured many meaningful milestones for me and my family. And I know there are many others who share in this experience,” Meghan said in her video (via HELLO!).

The Duchess of Sussex was kind enough to introduce me unto the stage for my @TEDTalks Thank you for the support Meg 🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/UN63sJLjUQ — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) April 24, 2023

“His lens has photographed everything from events that have changed the world, invisible moments we all desperately needed to see along with some of the planet’s most recognizable faces,” she continued. “But this was not always his path and you might be surprised to hear not who, but what he credits for his success. I am so thrilled to welcome to the TED stage, my dear friend, Misan Harriman.”

Misan thanked the Duchess for her introduction on Monday, tweeting: “The Duchess of Sussex was kind enough to introduce me unto the stage for my @TEDTalks Thank you for the support Meg 🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️.”

The video marks Meghan’s first appearance since Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Duchess of Sussex will not attend her father-in-law King Charles III’s coronation. The palace announced earlier this month that Harry will attend the coronation in London without his wife. The Duchess, instead, will remain in California with their daughter Princess Lilibet and sonPrince Archie, who turns four the same day King Charles is crowned at Westminster Abbey.