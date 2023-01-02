Prince Joachim steps out for royal family event after his kids lose Prince and Princess titles

Prince Joachim of Denmark joined Queen Margrethe II, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary at the New Year’s levee and banquet on Sunday at Christian VII’s Palace. The dad of four’s appearance on New Year’s Day followed the changes to his children’s titles. Nikolai, Felix, Henrik and Athena’s Prince and Princess titles were discontinued as of Jan. 1, 2023.

©Getty Images



Prince Joachim stepped out for the event on Jan. 1 following the changes to his children’s titles

Joachim’s sons and daughter can now only use their titles as Counts and Countess of Monpezat, and will now be “addressed as excellencies.” The royal family’s website has since been updated to reflect the changes. Queen Margrethe’s decision to change the titles of Joachim’s kids prompted reactions last year from the Prince and his wife Princess Marie, whom he shares Athena and Henrik with, as well as from the Prince’s ex-wife Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, with whom he shares sons Nikolai and Felix.

In the Queen’s New Year Address on Dec. 31, the Danish monarch spoke about “difficulties and misunderstandings” arising in her family. “I always feel great love for my entire family. Difficulties and misunderstandings may arise in any family, also in mine. The whole country has witnessed that. That the relationship with Prince Joachim and Princess Marie has run into difficulties makes me sad,” the Queen said. “We have now had a quieter period and time for reflection, and I am sure that our family can embark on the new year together with confidence, understanding, and new courage.”