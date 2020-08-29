Meghan Markle and Prince Harry get personal with local families at drive-by event in new video

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have stepped down from senior royal duties, but they’ve certainly kept up their philanthropic engagement schedule. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry joined Baby2Baby for a drive-through distribution event in August outside Knox Elementary in South L.A. The dazzling duo masked up and stepped out in casual fare for the worthwhile occasion, getting up close and personal with children and families to make a difference. Lucky for us, the charity shared a video of them at the event, showing their moving interactions.

©Baby2Baby



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made families smile

“We were thrilled to have The Duke and Duchess of Sussex join our team last week for a back to school distribution, spending time with students returning to remote learning due to COVID-19,” the organization wrote in the caption of an Instagram post this week. “Thank you for putting smiles on the faces of the children and families we serve and helping us provide the supplies, basic hygiene and clothing every child deserves.”

Harry and Meghan were among volunteers to distribute school supplies, clothing, hygiene items, food and more basic essentials to children in need. Families would drive up and they would happily place the items through their car window. In some cases, kids would even get out of the car.

One of the video’s highlights was seeing Harry place supplies in a little boy’s backpack. The dad-of-one also helped adjust straps on another child’s new knapsack. The lovebirds, who recently moved to a new home in Santa Barbara, both donned protective masks. Of course, Meghan made sure she was safe and chic in a blue and white striped mask.

The covering also gave back in its own way, designed by Royal Jelly Harlem, an African-inspired brand based in NYC by mother-daughter team Teta and Maya Gorgoni. Royal Jelly Harlem makes an effort to purchase materials from African vendors and use African-born tailors.

Meghan and Harry have long supported Baby2Baby. Ahead of their son Archie’s birth in April of 2019, they encouraged anyone looking to celebrate their bundle of joy to donate to Baby2Baby, among other charities. Baby2Baby has a smattering of celebrities on its board, including: Jessica Alba, Kelly Rowland, Nicole Richie, Rachel Zoe and Julie Bowen.