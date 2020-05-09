Prince Harry flaunts tan as he and Meghan settle into new Beverly Hills home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new beginning may have started during a global pandemic, but at least they’ve settled into a seemingly-ideal quarantine. Who wouldn’t want to be social-distancing in a massive compound nestled on scenic hills? And not just any hills but Beverly Hills. Although the pair has been living in L.A. for over a month now, their new residence has been reported by the Daily Mail. The lovebirds are now residents of the 90210.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are living in Tyler Perry’s Beverly Hills oasis

Harry, Meghan and their son Archie Harrison are double-gated into the elite neighborhood of Beverly Hills Post Office. Nestled away high in the canyons, their palace-sized home lies at the end of the prestigious gated community called Beverly Ridge Estates. There are only 14 custom homes beyond the gates, each sitting on an oversized lot. Most importantly, the neighborhood comes equipped with 24/7 guards, not to mention their home having its own separate security team.

The 35-year-old royal and 38-year-old former actress’ home is owned by Tyler Perry, whom it is said they met through friend Oprah Winfrey. And if that isn’t a Hollywood sentence we don’t know what is. Spanning about 25,000 square feet, the multi-winged mansion boasts 8 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms making it sound like the perfect place to self-isolate. Records reveal that Tyler acquired the 22-acre Coldwater Canyon property in 2004 and spent millions to create the gargantuan Tuscan-styled structure. Kanye West apparently pursued the property with great interest at one point.

Marking what would have been the Opening Ceremony for the @InvictusGamesNL, our Patron The Duke of Sussex shares his best wishes to supporters and competitors, and outlines plans this week to bring The Hague home to you: pic.twitter.com/HLRnzCk9cu — Invictus Games Foundation (@WeAreInvictus) May 9, 2020

Though the pair hasn’t been spotted near their hideaway, Prince Harry surprisingly surfaced on social media on Saturday, May 9, providing an update on his Invictus Games. “The IG 2020 has done an incredible job to adapt so quickly to the situation and they are busy putting plans in place for next year,” he said. Despite his worthwhile message, most users couldn’t help but focus on his fresh look: a sun-kissed face.