See all the adorable photos of baby Prince Harry that prove he and son Archie are identical

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s son has taken over social media on his first birthday after reappearing in an adorable video. For a good cause, Meghan and her baby participated in a children’s book reading that was recorded by Prince Harry and was shared on the social media account of the charity organization, Save The Children UK. While the Duchess of Sussex tried getting her son’s attention, he was delighted by the colors and shapes of the book. The couple’s faithful followers couldn’t help to notice the great resemblance between Archie and his father. They are identical!

©GettyImages



Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on May 6, 2019 in The Portland Hospital in London

In the one-minute video, Meghan Markle is seen as most mothers, trying to keep little Archie still as she reads him the book Duck! Rabbit! The reading was to help raise funds for vulnerable families in the UK and around the globe who are affected by the coronavirus pandemic. And who was behind the camera? Well, none other than Archie‘s proud father, Prince Harry. He must be as surprised as we are by how much he looks like baby Harry.

Loading the player...

Going through the archives, we found some photos that show Archie is the spitting image of Harry at the same age. In this image, Archie looks like his dad‘s clone. The image on the left, in which the Prince appears in the arms of Princess Diana, was taken on March 22, 1985, at Aberdeen Airport, when Harry was around six months old. Meanwhile, in the photo on the right, Harry holds Archie while on vacation. The image was shared in December 2019, when the baby was about seven months old. Of course, both hats look super cute!

©Getty Images/ @sussexroyal



Princess Diana carries a baby Prince Harry in 1985. The other photo shows Harry with baby Archie in 2019

In the video published on the charity‘s social media account, one can see that baby Archie’s first set of teeth are beginning to show. In addition to that, you can also hear how he addresses his father, whom he affectionately called “dada.” We imagine we’ll be hearing his first words and watching his first steps in a few months.

©GettyImages



Princess Diana carries Harry over her shoulders when he was nearly two in July 1986

In a matter of time, we‘ll be able to decipher whether Archie continues to preserve his dad’s features, or if over time he adopts new ones to match his mom’s. Either way, there’s no denying he looks just like Harry as a baby.