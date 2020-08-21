Meghan Markle wore this $15 face mask for rare L.A. outing with Prince Harry

Kate Middletonisn't the only British royal family member wearing a stylish mask these days.Meghan Markle made a rare public appearance in Los Angeles this week sporting a blue﻿ seersucker unisex mask by Royal Jelly Harlem. The 100 percent cotton covering from the African-inspired clothing and home decorating line retails for $15. Royal Jelly Harlem﻿ helps contribute to the growth and prosperity of Africa’s beautiful cultures by purchasing many of their materials from African vendors, while many of their manufacturers are African-born dressmakers and tailors who produce the products in the USA.﻿ With face masks required in California, both Meghan and Prince Harry donned coverings as they volunteered with Baby2Baby on Wednesday.

The Duchess was dressed down for the outing wearing an oversized Victoria Beckham shirt, olive green shorts and Adidas sneakers. Harry coordinated with his wife wearing a white polo shirt, shorts and baseball hat. Baby2Baby is a nonprofit organization that provides children living in poverty with diapers, clothing and all the basic necessities that every child deserves. The royal couple has shown their support for the L.A.-based organization in the past. Ahead of their son Archie Harrison’s birth last year, Meghan and Harry highlighted the charity on their now-defunct Sussex Royal social media account.

The Duke and Duchess participated in Baby2Baby’s drive-through distribution at Knox Elementary in South L.A. on Aug. 19. On Friday, the organization shared photos of the royals’ volunteering writing, “Thank you to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex for joining our team to help us distribute school supplies, clothing, hygiene items, food and more to children who need these basic essentials more than ever during this unprecedented back to school season.”

The outing was a rare public appearance for the couple. Meghan and Harry, who stepped back as senior members of the royal family earlier this year, previously resided in Los Angeles before moving to Santa Barbara last month. The pair purchased their first home together in Montecito. The sprawling estate features 9 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms. A rep for Meghan and Harry previously told HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! that the royal couple has “settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbours, as well as for them as a family.”