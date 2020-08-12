Meghan Markle and Prince Harry secretly moved to a new city: Find out where!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have found their family home in the US! After reportedly staying at Tyler Perry’s $18 million﻿ mansion in Beverly Hills, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have moved to Santa Barbara, about 100 miles from Los Angeles. The royal couple and their one-year-old son Archie Harrison moved into the property in July. A rep for the royals told HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, “They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbours, as well as for them as a family.”

The property in Santa Barbara marks the first home Meghan and Harry, who wed in 2018, have purchased together. A source told Page Six, “This is the first home either of them has ever owned. It has been a very special time for them as a couple and as a family — to have complete privacy for six weeks since they moved in.”

According to the source, the Sussexes “intend to put down their roots in this house and the quiet community, which has considerable privacy,” adding, “This is where they want to bring Archie up, where they hope he can have as normal a life as possible.”

Prior to the move, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were reportedly staying at Tyler Perry’s $18 million mansion in Beverly Hills

Meghan, Harry and Archie relocated to California earlier this year after spending time in Vancouver, Canada. Last month, the Duke and Duchess filed a lawsuit against “unnamed parties” who they say took “illegal” photographs of their son at their private home in Los Angeles.

The photos of Archie “crossed a red line” for Meghan and Harry, who officially stepped away from royal duties in March in order “to live a more independent life as a family.” Although the couple was “very upset” by the breach of privacy, a source revealed to Page Six that it “wasn’t the reason they left Los Angeles.” The source shared, “They were already in the process of buying their home in Santa Barbara.”