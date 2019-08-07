The cheeky royal stole the show at the King's Cup

Cheeky Princess Charlotte strikes again! After competing in the King’s Cup charity race on Thursday, August 8, Kate Middleton brought her oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, out to wave to the crowds above the prize-giving stage. However, instead of charming the crowds with her royal wave, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s four year old hilariously stuck out her tongue. Kate’s reaction to her daughter’s mischievous moment was priceless as she laughed, quickly ushering Charlotte away from the window.

The little Princess and her big brother, six, were surprise guests at the charity race on the Isle of Wight. The royal tots watched their mom and dad face off in the competition onboard a vessel with their maternal grandparents, Carole and Michael Middleton. The Cambridge siblings looked sailing-ready wearing nautical ensembles. George donned a striped polo and sailor cap, while Charlotte wore a light blue and white striped dress that featured a Peter Pan collar.

According to HOLA! USA's sister brand HELLO! royal reporter Emily Nash, George and his sister "enjoyed a fun morning on the foreshore in Cowes, taking part in family activities including a tug-of-war with 'Pirate Pete' bubbles, and a magician ahead of the afternoon's racing." Emily also noted that Prince William and Kate's youngest child Prince Louis was also on the Isle of Wight for the event.

Princess Charlotte showed off her cheeky side stickng her tongue out at the racing event on August 8

The Duchess was sadly disqualified from the second race on Thursday for starting too early. Meanwhile, William came in third place. The royal couple went head to head as skippers of individual sailings boats in the charity race to raise awareness and funds for eight of their patronages.

Prince George's parents were also joined by Olympic champion rower Helen Glover, who represented the Anna Freud Centre, stand-up comedian John Bishop for Action on Addiction, BBC presenter Katie Thistleton for Place2Be, England women's soccer player Fara Williams for Centrepoint, television presenter Dan Snow for London's Air Ambulance Charity, and Bear Grylls, who won the historic King's Cup trophy, for the wildlife conservation organization Tusk.