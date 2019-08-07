Kate Middleton’s reaction to Princess Charlotte sticking her tongue out is priceless
Kate brought Princess Charlotte to a window to wave at the King's Cup crowd.
Instead of charming the crowds with her royal wave, the cheeky Princess stuck out her tongue.
The Duchess cracked up at her daughter's silly moment and ushered her away from the window.
The mom-of-three was clearly amused by Princess Charlotte.
