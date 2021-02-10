You don’t need to be in a romantic relationship to celebrate Valentine’s Day. The day is actually a perfect excuse to shower yourself with some self-love if you’re single and don’t have any big plans for the annual holiday.

Whether it’s taking a bubble bath, meditating, or relaxing on the couch binging your favorite show, the day can be all about pampering and spoiling yourself.

Keep scrolling to learn of different ways you can love yourself this Valentine’s Day.