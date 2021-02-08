MIX:BAR

A new brand concept exclusive for Target. MIX:BAR offers a new way of self-expression through fragrance, with scents for every mood, attitude, or occasion, all crafted by the finest perfumers.

Thoughtfully designed fragrances can be worn alone but become even more beautiful when layered and mixed – allowing endless possibilities to create unique, personalized scents.

Spray two or more perfumes directly on top of each other, or follow a spritz of the MIX:BAR EDP on the wrist with a splash of hair & body mist to the chest.

Free from parabens, phthalates. Vegan and cruelty-free. Available in seven scents – Tangerine Squeeze, Coconut Palm, Glass Rose, Vanilla Bourbon, Cloud Musk, Wood Elixir, and Blackberry Tonic — in the following formats:

Eau de Parfum – Spray on pulse points for the best effect.

Hair & Body Mist – Apply all over, head to toe, for an all-over scent.

Brush-On Fragrance Pen – Discover a new way to wear perfume oil all over, all the time, with the fragrance pen. With just a few clicks, the ultra-silky textured, quick-drying gel can be applied for a more intimate and playful experience.