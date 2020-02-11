You can go big without sacrificing all the healthy lifestyle changes you’ve made thus far. Everyone thinks that you can only celebrate with boozy drinks, but that’s a huge myth. Being healthy (and staying healthy) is still very cool and super attainable when you know your options. In comes the mocktail. Mocktails were developed for the person who wants to celebrate, but doesn’t want the add sugars and such from alcohol. Below we’ve gathered a list of deliciously enticing mocktails for all to enjoy.