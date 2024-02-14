Valentine’s Day: How to use AI for some romance advice

Happy Valentine’s Day! February 14th has become an incredibly popular occasion for celebrating your partner through romantic gestures like expensive dinners, roses, chocolates, and the like. It’s got a lot of fans, but also a lot of haters.

In the spirit of 2024 and our current cultural mindset, AI had to be factored in to the equation. To see try out something new, we used ChatGPT, the current leader in the AI wars, to provide us with some Valentine’s Day ideas and suggestions and to see what it can provide for people who are looking for some extra help. Here’s how AI can help you spruce up your romantic life this Valentine’s Day:

AI can be used to spruce up dating profiles

©GettyImages



Valentine’s Day letters

ChatGPT is a very helpful tool, especially when guided by a steady hand. The trick is in knowing how to speak with it, asking questions that are to the point and not being scared to ask for more of this or that in your following answer.

Here’s some of the tips ChatGPT offers to dating apps users:

“Keep it Concise: Avoid writing an essay; keep your profile concise and to the point. Leave some details for conversation so that potential matches have something to ask you about.

Highlight Your Personality: Showcase your personality traits, whether it’s being adventurous, laid-back, or outgoing. Mention any unique quirks or characteristics that make you stand out.

Be Open-Minded: Express that you’re open to new experiences and meeting people with different interests. This can attract a diverse range of potential matches.”



That sounds like some pretty good advice. Nothing life changing, but nothing harmful either.

AI can write poems and cards

If you’re the type of person to woo someone with poems or Valentine’s Day cards yet are not a poet, ChatGPT can help you out, even if it might be a little unethical to take credit for something you didn’t write. Here’s an example of a haiku: “In hearts intertwined, Kindred spirits find solace, Love's gift, undefined.”

A little sterile but not terrible. Also, remember you can provide as many details as you want, sharing your Valentine’s personality traits, eye color, etc, for a more individualized result.

It can give you ideas to celebrate Valentine’s Day

©GettyImages



Valentine’s Day

If you’re running low on ideas for activities this Valentine’s Day and it’s too late to make a last minute reservation, you can turn to ChatGPT for inspiration. Here’s what it responded when asked about possible activities on Valentine’s Day.

“Romantic Dinner: Cook a special meal together or order from a favorite restaurant. Set up a cozy indoor picnic with candles and soft music.

Movie Night: Have a movie marathon with your favorite romantic films. Create a home cinema experience with popcorn and snacks.

Outdoor Adventure: Take a nature walk or hike in a scenic location. Plan a picnic in a local park or by the beach.”



Happy Valentine’s Day!

Related Video: Ideas For Valentine's Day At Home Loading the player...