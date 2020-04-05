The Lip Sync Battle star, who actually did go to cooking school, has also been making our mouths water with photos like this, sharing recipes as her bio link.

“I was waiting to post this because I wanted to see some of your feedback on it, but you LOVE it, so yay!!” she captioned. “This rice pudding is super easy to make with what you have (use what you do!) and stores very well for breakfast all week! I used chocolate shavings and orange zest on one, but brown sugar and cinnamon was my winner and strawberries and a drizzle of condensed milk. Because nothing matters anymore.”