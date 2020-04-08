5 at-home exercises for strong legs and glutes you can do anywhere

If you’re one of those people who “can’t live” without exercising or you just want to start an indoor routine, this one is for you. Find the perfect playlist and get to it! The first thing you should do is prepare a good preconditioning routine, since warming up your muscles is crucial for avoiding injuries. Five to seven minutes is ideal. What should you do? Here are a few ways you can mix up different movement as you do each example for 30 seconds.

Before starting a formal training, you should warm up for at least 5 minutes.



You can also jump rope, run in place, and after the first five minutes, do a few burpees. And once you’ve done that, you‘re ready to start really training your lower body, legs, and glutes.



Upper-body stretches. Take deep breaths while you do them with arms up, to the side and behind.

Scissors with just arms. (Extend your arms out at shoulder height, open and close)- Low skipping (do a light trot, lower than knee level).

Knee-raises, keeping your knees bent and raising them as high as possible, like you’re jogging in place.

Stretch your legs and open up your hips (separate your legs and slightly bend your knees, using your arms to stretch them, without your knees going past your feet).

Trunk rotations. While standing up, move your body forwards at the waist, from side to side.- Arm extensions. Raise both arms above your head until your fingers touch, then lower them, doing it in a rhythmic motion using your music to help you.

Short and quick squats.

Jumping Jacks. Short little jumps making sure your legs go out and your arms touch at the same time.



Squats

Do 3 sets of squats, with 20 reps each. For the first set keep your legs as close as possible; do the second one with your legs a little wider; and do the third one as wide as possible with the feet facing completely outwards.

Lunges

Along with squats, this movement is a classic and works great for keeping your legs and glutes in shape. You can start with the right leg forward, the knee bent, and the foot completely touching the floor. The left leg should be parallel to the floor, only touching the ground with your toes. Remember to focus on stability, keeping your back straight and your abs flexed. Now raise your body up and down. If you have room, you can do them moving forward in a straight line. You can also do them holding on to a pair of dumbbells. Do 20 for each side and three sets.

Heel raises

If you want to rock some perfect calves or lower legs, you need to do this exercise. While standing up, legs separated shoulder-width apart, raise both heels up at the same time and hold the position for two seconds: lower, count to two, and repeat. That’s it. Do 3 sets of 12. You should keep your back straight the whole time and avoid swaying. If you need a little help, do it close to a wall and use one of your hands to support yourself. Keeping your breathing and posture steady, you should be able to do them without any problems.

Raising your pelvis off the ground in different ways is an easy and effective exercise for strong glutes

Bridges or pelvic raises

Lie down on your back, using a mat or thin cushion if you want, with your feet flat on the floor and your knees bent. With your arms at your sides, raise your hips and slowly start lifting your back off the ground, without moving your shoulders. Flex your muscles and glutes while raising your pelvis. Hold this position for a few seconds and lower yourself back down, without touching the ground, and repeat. Do 10 reps, take a short break, and complete 3 sets. You can add a little weight (a “good” book) on your tummy to make it a little more complex, or even lift up your legs.

Donkey kicks are an excellent exercise for building buns of steel

Donkey kicks

This one is also done on the ground, but this time, facing the floor. Place your elbows, forearms, and knees on the ground, keeping your back straight, and as always, your abdomen flexed.

Move your right leg up until it forms a right angle with your hip, and the knee bent. Now do short, quick movements upwards as if you were trying to reach the ceiling. Hold that position for a few seconds and then return to how your started. Do 10 reps and then switch legs.

Turn on some relaxing music, do a little deep breathing and finish with a few stretches. You’ll feel the rhythm of your heart ease back to calmness. You’re set for the day.

