At-home workouts are the new trend, especially that people are adapting to indoor living and avoiding recreational areas. With beaches and parks closed, many apps and fitness instructors are offering free workout videos and live fitness classes.

From back workouts to downward dogs, companies are upping the ante by adding free memberships to users. We have round up the best fitness app that will keep you in shape despite being in isolation.

All you need is a computer, a tablet or an Iphone to complete these exercises. Whether you are starting a new fitness routine or training for an upcoming race, each of these apps offers indoor workouts that require no investment.