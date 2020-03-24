Droves of people across the globe are “self-quarantining” and “socially distancing” themselves from others in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus). It is being reported that the virus has infected more than 343,000 people globally and leading health experts from allover are recommending people practice “social distancing” and abide by a very high and strict standard of hygiene. With all the information that is shared via the news and the internet, combined with the fact that everyone is staying home, it’s understandable people to go a little stir crazy as a result.

Dr. Munir Somji, aka Dr. MediSpa, has shared some tips and tricks to help everyone not only stay happy and healthy but also sane. He recommends everything from reduced screen time to making sure that you get in a realistic fitness routine to help keep our minds sharp. Scroll through the below suggestions to see how you can make the most out of your #QuarantineLife phase.