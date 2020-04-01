Kylie Jenner reveals her delicious hot cakes recipe with a twist

Despite being one of the world’s richest and busiest women, Kylie Jenner still makes time for some of life’s simple pleasures like cooking. The 22-year-old businesswoman has shown fans and followers that she is a serious foodie and loves to cook at home whenever she has the chance. While at home (because #coronavirus), the Kylie Cosmetics owner has taken some time to pump out some delicious tried-and-true recipes from her cooking arsenal. Her latest creations? Mini banana hot cakes that she made for her young daughter Stormi Webster.

Kylie took to her personal social media profile and shared her delectable recipe with her 168+ million followers. She described her step-by-step for making these small bites of joy that she shares with her daughter. The ingredients are minimal and cook time is super quick. Some of the ingredients include: a banana, hot cake flour and oatmeal milk. Check out the recipe below!

©@kyliejenner



Kylie shares that Happy Planet oatmilk is her favorite

Banana Hot Cakes Recipe from Kylie Jenner

Ingredients:

1 banana

1 cup of hot cakes flour, Original Pancake Mix de Bisquick

½ cup of Happy Planet oatmeal milk

1 cup of sugar

½ a teaspoon of vanilla extract

one egg

Preparations:

In a bowl, smash the banana with a fork. In the same bowl, add one cup of hot cake flour and mix.

Slowly pour in ½ of oatmeal and mix.

Once mixture is combined, one-by-one, fold in the egg, the vanilla extract and the sugar.

In a lightly greased hot pan, pour in tablespoons of the hot cake mix and cook until the bubbles appear (and mostly cover the surface). Flip and allow bottom half to cook. Once golden brown on both sides, remove from heat and enjoy!