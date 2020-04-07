Memes that show how introverts are handling the quarantine: just another day

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, anything goes as long as you‘re staying home. Whether you’ve been keeping active with fitness videos, binge-watching all your favorite shows (again), or developing your wine knowledge with weekly virtual happy hours, staying home has somewhat of a different meaning for introverts and extroverts. While extroverts may be experiencing the hardest thing they’ve ever known, introverts, on the other hand, are filling their hours with the usual activities they enjoy when staying in.

Of course, the internet has pointed this out in the most hilarious way with funny memes that show there are two types of people in the world, and how introverts have been flattening the curve since forever. What seems like an eternity on day ten of quarantine for extroverts is just another day in the life for introverts – especially those who already work from home.

Keep scrolling for some laughs on how introverts vs. extroverts are handling the quarantine. Which one are you?

Another day at home makes no difference when you’re an introvert.

All social events are paused until further notice, which means introvert can start thinking up excuses for when the time comes.

This illustration sums it up for most extroverts.

Does this mean we should be thanking all introverts for their cooperation?

Introverts couldn’t be happier to keep living their ‘normal’ lives.

Social life, what?

When staying home all day, every day is just the way you choose to live.

Nothing changes when you live in an introverted way.

They just don’t get it.

me waiting for corona to be over so I can go back to being an introvert at my own will



#MEMESpic.twitter.com/grC5V5t6ku — I am probably drunk rn (@topousi) April 3, 2020

Introverts may love staying home, but that doesn’t mean they like to be told what to do.

“This is fine,” they say.



one week left till this quaratine is over



introverts: pic.twitter.com/80mqCqXrLn — rei ( レイ ) (@nishinoyacult) April 5, 2020

Some might even be dreading the end of quarantine for lack of excuses as to why they’re still not coming out.

All the extroverts are complaining about being bored while us introverts are over here like: pic.twitter.com/HB2nT10ctq — Bethany Meyer (@bethanyannmeyer) March 31, 2020

Introverts are currently chilling...

Govt: No movements, no visits, stay in your homes.

Introverts: pic.twitter.com/zA6ivu0hLP — That Bitch Rona 🦠 (@Papi_ILY) March 30, 2020

Some may have even found their calling!

