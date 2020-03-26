14 hilarious memes that show how parents are dealing with homeschool

We get it. A lot is happening during the coronavirus pandemic. Between social distancing, working from home, virtual happy hours, and toilet paper shortages, life as we know it has come to a halt. But that doesn’t mean we can’t have a good laugh while scrolling through the wonderful world of the internet. If anything, that’s what we need! With parents working from home and schools being closed until further notice, many have had to make adjustments to homeschool their children – and let’s just say, it’s been quite the experience for some!

However, parents are poking fun at their new lifestyles and sharing the laughs with the world wide web. Keep scrolling to see some of the funniest homeschooling memes circling the internet, and get ready to LOL. We could all use a good laugh, after all!

1) Apparently, it’s all the parents’ faults.

This is my my favorite meme of the homeschooling teacher ones I believe. pic.twitter.com/M5GL463Ma3 — Daniel Ottalini (@DOttalini) March 20, 2020

2) Yikes! Things took a sour turn after day three of quarantine.

The forced working from home week has had great benefits such as more quality times with my kids... pic.twitter.com/Ml5sC4QKRh — François Tardif (@FtardifUofG) March 20, 2020

3) But day four was something else! How did we get here?

4) It looks like parents are getting creative nonetheless.

5) Why didn’t we think of this?

Now here's a little tip all you parents #homeschooling little ones at the moment, do make time for an art class.👇🙌 pic.twitter.com/2uTA5QcPZR — Margaret O'Connell (@MargaretOC6) March 24, 2020

6) If you think one kid is tough, imagine three under the age of ten.

8-year-old: “Mum, what did Anglo-Saxon children eat for breakfast?”

5-year-old: “Mum, how big is a cocoon for a butterfly? Do we have cocoons? Do you get cocoons in space? How far away is space?”

2-year-old (hiding under table): “I done a poo.”#homeschooling#homenurseryingpic.twitter.com/iEEUdjTdof — The Unmumsy Mum (@TheUnmumsyMum) March 24, 2020

7) Some may have to rely on the power of music.

8) You can’t underestimate elementary school math!

If you had asked me what the hardest part of battling a global pandemic would be I would have never guessed, “teaching elementary school math.” — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) March 23, 2020

9) The answer to this is simply: no can do.

10) When lunch (aka take a nap) time because your favorite time of the day!

11) Math seems to be the hardest subject to teach kids.

Day 1 with a 6th grader and 4th grader and I need google to help them with their Math 😰😬 #homeschoolingpic.twitter.com/lWWLWQlGDX — sjb_xo_eb (@bolanos_lucero) March 16, 2020

12) Working from home implies getting work done with 323,243 interruptions.

13) Shonda Rhimes is beginning to understand the worth of educational workers.

Been homeschooling a 6-year old and 8-year old for one hour and 11 minutes. Teachers deserve to make a billion dollars a year. Or a week. — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) March 16, 2020

14) At least we can all laugh about it at the end of the day!

