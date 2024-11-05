Bianca Censori is all smiles in blue minidress: Is she changing her style?

Bianca Censori seems to have changed her style during her time in Tokyo. The Australian architect was all smiles with her husband, Kanye West, during their latest outing, surprising online users after seemingly adjusting to a new wardrobe.

Bianca is known for her revealing ensembles. She has been making headlines since being linked to the rapper for her sheer looks, but it seems she is taking her style in a different direction.

© Grosby Group Kanye West and Bianca Censori make an entrance in Harajuku

The celebrity couple was photographed in Tokyo's famous neighborhood Harajuku. The pair were seen spending the evening partying with their inner circle and joined by friend Luka Sabbat in the vibrant district.

© Grosby Group The couple spends the evening together inside the club

Bianca wore a figure-hugging light blue dress featuring a high neck and long sleeves. The architect looked stylish pairing the minidress with white micro shorts and pink pointed-toe heels.

© Grosby Group Tokyo, Japan, November 01, 2024. Kanye West and Bianca Censori in Tokyo's vibrant district.

She also rocked a soft glam makeup look including a pale pink lip, and styled her short hair slicked back. Meanwhile, Kanye decided to change his usual sweatpants and hoodie for gray jeans, and a green bomber jacket. He completed the look with a black belt and black sneakers.

Bianca and Kanye's relationship after divorce rumors:

The pair have been receiving a lot of attention after rumors about struggles in their marriage started. However, it seems the rapper and the architect are closer than ever, following their recent outings in Tokyo. They were also seen having fun on Halloween at the Maison Margiela party in Tokyo.

© Grosby Group Kanye West and Bianca Censori out and about in Tokyo

And while they have yet to talk about the divorce speculation, the rapper recently purchased a $35 million lavish mansion in a gated community in Los Angeles, which could mean the couple is moving to Beverly Hills after spending time in Asia.

The new home also features a pool house, a paddle tennis court, a pool, and a gazebo, and his new neighbors include celebrities and stars, such as Hailey and Justin Bieber.