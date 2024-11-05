Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrate their son's first birthday with 'insane' party

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are celebrating the birth of their son, Rocky Barker. The youngest member of the Kardashian family celebrated his first birthday on November 1st, with his parents hosting a large party that appears to have been Disney-themed.

© Alberto E. Rodriguez Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian

Barker's daughter, Alabama Barker, revealed that the party was "insane" on her Instagram stories, with Kourtney sharing a few images of some Mickey Mouse-shaped balloons. She also shared a photo of a luxurious looking carousel ride, showing that the two minded no expense when it comes to celebrating their littlest one.

“At our house is insane,” wrote Alabama.

© @krisjenner Rocky Barker captured by his grandmother

Various family members celebrated Rocky's birthday last week, with Kris Jenner sharing an emotional post packed with images Rocky and his parents, being mindful to shield his face from the public eye. Photos and videos showed some special moments of Rocky's life, including his dad giving him a kiss as a newborn, cuddling in bed with his mom, and one of his first times on the beach.

"Happy birthday to our precious Rocky!!" wrote Jenner.

"I can’t believe you are already a year old! It feels like just yesterday that we were welcoming you to the world. You are grandchild number 13 and the most precious little smiley boy I have ever met!! I can’t wait to watch you grow up and I am so thankful to God that He chose me to be your grandma. I love you so so much and I can’t wait to watch you grow."

Rocky's special birthday present

To celebrate Rocky's birthday, Jenner made a special gesture for her parents, acquiring a hand written note from Sylvester Stallone, the original Rocky. Jenner got the letter framed and gave it to Barker, who shared it on his Instagram stories.

“Dear Rocky, My name is Rocky too,” reads the note. “Your name is very special and is identified with wonderful things.”

“Most importantly, you must always value family, friendship and loyalty over fame and fortune!” concluded the note.