Kourtney Kardashian shares life on the road with 9-month baby Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian is not just a regular mom; she’s a mom on tour with Blink-182. The 45-year-old and her husband Travis Barker welcomed baby Rocky into the world nine months ago in October, and he has already experienced so many adventures. Travis has not slowed down when it comes to touring with Blink-182, and there’s no reason for him to, as his family has been joining him.

The blended family has been enjoying their summer together

On Wednesday, the Poosh founder shared a gallery of images and videos, giving her 222 million followers a look into what life is like as a roadie. Travis and Blink-182 members Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus are in the midst of their summer tour, and not only did she bring Rocky along for some of the fun, but other members of their blended family were there for the punk rock shenanigans.

The first slide was a never-before-seen photo of baby Rocky, who has a rare condition, in Kourtney’s arms, seemingly backstage. The famous baby’s face was covered by a white emoji to ensure his privacy. Kourtney, who has been very vocal about environmentalism and recycling, had her baby in a reusable and trendy silver diaper, setting an excellent example for other parents looking to reduce waste.

While taking a baby on tour seems stressful, they have plenty of resources and gadgets to make it easier. One of the slides included Rocky on an electric baby mover through the halls. Of course, they also have a good old-fashioned stroller.

Rocky was also joined by his half-siblings, Penelope and 9-year-old Reign, whom Kourtney shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. In one of the clips, Kourtney was dancing to “I Miss You,” one of the band’s famous sad songs, with Reign. Other adorable moments were Landon hugging his stepmom and dad in a group hug, and Kourtney, Travis, Landon, and Atiana De La Hoya, the drummer's stepdaughter from his relationship with Shanna Moakler, smiling for a sweet snap.

© GettyImages Alabama Barker, Reign Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Landon Barker, and Atiana De La Hoya attend the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" 2022

While not all blended families have a happy story, their kids have all been very appreciative and respectful of their relationship. Kourtney and Scott also share Mason Disick, 14, while Travis is also dad to daughter Alabama Barker, 18.

Landon has opened up about how much he loves Kourtney and his dad’s relationship. The only one who has expressed discomfort is Reign. In an episode of The Kardashians, he stopped their makeout session. “Stop making out with Travis, bro!” Reign told them. “Like, didn’t you just have a baby? Don’t get another one this quick!”