Kourtney Kardashian opens up about the 'rare condition' that affected her son Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian is opening up about her son's health. Rocky Thirteen Barker, the son of Kardashian and Travis Barker, was born in November of last year and had to undergo an emergency fetal surgery. Kardashian has finally opened up about the scary moment in a new episode of "The Kardashians."

Kardashian recently shared a post celebrating Father's Day, praising Barker's skills as a parent to their newborn boy View post on Instagram

Ever since her son's birth, Kardashian hadn't revealed the reason why she had to go fetal surgery. In the most recent episode of the reality TV series, she shared that Rocky suffered from a rare condition that had to be addressed and that caused fluid to enter the baby's lungs. “It is super rare — the condition that he had — but it is also super rare and lucky that we caught it,” said Kardashian in a confessional.

She revealed that Rocky's lungs began to fill with fluid again after the procedure but that the power of positive thinking helped his recovery. “I watched this documentary called ‘Heal’ that was all about the power of positive thinking and how our thinking can really affect our health,” she said. “I started talking to the baby every day, saying my prayers. After I had that mindset shift, the fluid was completely gone and we had not one single problem after."

© GettyImages Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian had their son late last year

Kardashian's previous statements regarding the surgery

Before her statements on the reality TV show, Kardashian had addressed the surgery and thanked the doctors who supported her through the scary moment. She also praised her husband and her mother, Kris Jenner, who provided all of the support she needed. “I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterward, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this," she wrote on an Instagram post.