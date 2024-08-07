Kanye West adds three more Cybertrucks to his futuristic collection

The Cybertruck may be on its fourth recall since it went on sale November 30, but there is one returning customer - Kanye West. He has found an interest in the electric truck and recently added three to his growing collection. This week, paparazzi spotted the special delivery to the rapper in West Hollywood.

© The Grosby Group Kanye West recently took delivery of three new Cybertrucks

Three new Cybertrucks were delivered, on August 5, per GrosbyGroup. The electric vehicle is estimated to be worth between $80,000 and $100,000. It's unclear if Ye is sharing the Cybertrucks with anyone in his circle, like his girlfriend Bianca Censori.

Kanye now has a total of five Cybertrucks

He shares his Cybertruck interest with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. The 43-year-old has a blacked-out matte truck that she has been driving around since February 2024. The Skims founder even gifted a mini one to their son Psalm.

© The Grosby Group Kim Kardashian also has a love of Cybertrucks

Cybertruck controversy

Ye's latest purchase comes after Tesla's June recall in the U.S. to fix problems with trim pieces that can come loose and front windshield wipers that can fail, per the Associated Press. It's the fourth recall for the truck.

The futuristic-looking truck has also been criticized for other features, with viral videos and trends like people putting their hands in the hood, which led to some injuries. Tesla later added a new safety feature to prevent people from accidentally slamming their fingers. While there have been plenty of jokes made about the Cybertruck, their owners seem fiercely loyal to their decision to purchase Elon Musk's creation.