Bianca Censori wears Marilyn Monroe inspired look at Halloween party with Kanye West

Bianca Censori was all smiles in Tokyo, celebrating Halloween with her husband, Kanye West. The Australian architect decided to step out in another of her revealing ensembles, sporting a blonde hairstyle and an extravagant white fur coat.

The couple was photographed arriving at the Maison Margiela party, with the rapper wearing his signature athletic ensemble. Kanye was photographed in an all-white look including white sweatpants and a matching hoodie, paired with black sneakers.

© Grosby Group Bianca Censori wore Marilyn Monroe inspired look for Halloween

Bianca was seen covering herself with a large fur coat at her arrival. However, she posed for photos at the party without the coat, showing off her figure in a sheer black lace look with a white shirt draped over her arms, stealing the spotlight for the night.

© Grosby Group Renzo Rosso, Kanye West and Bianca Censori

She also wore white pointed-toe heels and showed off her hairstyle for the night. The pair were seen having a good time and smiling, despite their recent rumored struggles in their marriage. It seems like the divorce speculation has stopped, as they were seen holding hands and sharing some PDA.

© Grosby Group Bianca Censori and Kanye West attended the Maison Margiela Halloween party in Tokyo

Is Kanye West moving back to Los Angeles?

Despite recent reports about the rapper, claiming that he planned to stay permanently in Tokyo and split from Bianca, Kanye decided to make a big purchase in Beverly Hills, indicating that he might be ready to move back to Los Angeles after his long stay in Japan.

Kanye purchased a $35 million lavish mansion in a gated community in Los Angeles, as reported by TMZ. The 20,000-square-foot home features 11 bedrooms and 18 bathrooms on a nearly seven-acre plot of land. This new purchase comes months after his latest real estate investment in Malibu.

The new home also features a pool house, a paddle tennis court, a pool, and a gazebo, and his new neighbors include celebrities and stars, such as Hailey and Justin Bieber.