Kim Kardashian wins Halloween: She looks unrecognizable transforming into an albino alligator

Kim Kardashian is trying to take the spot as the Halloween queen. The reality star surprised her fans with her jaw-dropping Halloween costume, transforming into an albino alligator, with the help of none other than Alexis Stone.

Kim documented the intricate process to fully transform into an alligator, using prosthetic makeup and latex to change her facial features. The businesswoman showed some of the references her team had and the details of the costume.

Kim's followers commented on the unique costume and praised her for her creativity and her team's work. "Wow! How long did this take?" one person asked, while someone else commented, "Kim, is this the real you lol," adding, "Wow! That is EPIC!"

"I started this mammoth task two weeks ago, from the concept artwork to making it a reality," SFX makeup artist Alexis Stone wrote on social media. "Makeup Transformation on Kim for her 2024 Halloween," he added, showing his appreciation for the reality star.

"Thank you Kim for trusting me and being the most blissful pleasure to work with," Alexis wrote. He is also known for making headlines for his head-turning transformations, most recently turning into Jack Nicholson and documenting the process, before attending the Balenciaga fashion show in the costume.

Kim showed photos of the final result, posing in the albino alligator costume, which highlighted her incredible figure while adding a long alligator tail and textured scales on her skin. She also showed the multiple latex prosthetics before they were applied, which included a headpiece and full arms.

Kim has had a lot of fun dressing up for Halloween, again playing with SFX makeup in 2022 when she dressed up as Mystique from the fan-favorite X-Men comics. In 2023, she dressed up as Salma Hayek's character in 'From Dusk Till Dawn,' wearing a red velvet bikini with gold detailing, a feathered headdress, and a serpent on her arms.