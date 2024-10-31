Kim Kardashian says there is 'no one sweeter' than Ivanka Trump: More about their friendship

Ivanka Trump is celebrating her 43rd birthday. The former first daughter, who has been focused on spending quality time with her family amid the presidential election, is receiving love and appreciation from her loved ones, including Kim Kardashian, who shared a sweet birthday post on Wednesday.

The reality star took to social media to share throwback photos of them. "No one sweeter than you," she wrote, adding three white heart emojis. "Happy birthday," Kim wrote, with Ivanka sharing the post on her Instagram Stories.

© IvankaTrump/Instagram

Apart from Kim, Ivanka's sister, Tiffany Trump, also shared a photo with her on Instagram, wishing her a happy birthday and adding a blue heart emoji.

© IvankaTrump/Instagram

Ivanka celebrated her 42nd birthday last year surrounded by her family in Miami. She shared multiple photos of their special moment together. The former first daughter wore a stunning pink minidress paired with white strappy sandals.

Meanwhile, her daughter Arabella wore a green olive dress and metallic heeled sandals. Her husband Joshua Kushner and their two sons looked elegant in matching all-white looks.

Ivanka's friendship with Kim:

"Kim and Ivanka have been friends for years and have hung out on a number of occasions," a source said to Us Weekly. The pair have been photographed together multiple times, and Ivanka was also spotted at Kim's birthday dinner, which was filmed for Hulu's reality show 'The Kardashians.'

The insider explained that they "initially bonded ... over motherhood and being new moms. But they continued to connect numerous times over the years." The pair also posed together at the star-studded unveiling of the new casino Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

© Grosby Group Kim Kardashian, Ivanka Trump.

Back in 2018, Ivanka and Kim posed at the White House following the reality star's work on prison reforms. It seems they grew closer after spending more time together, causing mixed reactions after being photographed having dinner together.