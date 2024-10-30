Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Will Ivanka Trump join dad Donald Trump on campaign trail ahead of election day?
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 08: Ivanka Trump, former President Donald Trump's daughter, enters New York State Supreme Court for his civil fraud trial on November 08, 2023 in New York City. Former President Trump has testified in the case that alleges he and his two sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump conspired to inflate his net worth on financial statements provided to banks and insurers to secure loans. New York Attorney General Letitia James has sued seeking $250 million in damages. Ivanka Trump is scheduled to testify today after her lawyers were unable to block her testimony. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)© David Dee Delgado

Will Ivanka Trump rejoin dad Donald Trump's campaign?

The former first daughter previously served as an advisor to the 45th president

Alexandra Hurtado
Contributor
OCTOBER 30, 2024 2:48 PM EDT

Ivanka Trump has no plans of hitting the campaign trail ahead of election day. The former first daughter's husband, Jared Kushner, was asked by The New York Times the chances his wife might rejoin her father, former President Donald Trump's campaign, to which he replied, "Zero."

Jared added that his wife “made the decision when she left Washington that she was closing that chapter of her life. And she’s been remarkably consistent.”

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, his wife Karen Pence, Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner and family members dance during the inaugural Liberty Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The ball is part of the celebrations following the inauguration of Pence and U.S. President Donald J. Trump. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)© Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Jared Kushner said there is "zero" chance of his wife joining her dad Donald Trump's campaign

Ivanka served as an advisor to her father during his time in office. The Women Who Work author has previously said that she will always support her dad, but would do so "outside the political arena." After Donald announced his 2024 presidential run in 2022, Ivanka—who is a mom to daughter Arabella and sons Joseph and Theodore—told Fox News Digital: "I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family."

"I do not plan to be involved in politics," she continued. “While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena. I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and will always be proud of many of our administration’s accomplishments."

Months after her father's inauguration in 2017, Ivanka told Dr. Oz that it was a "privilege" to be able to serve the country. On The Dr. Oz Show, she said, “This is such a remarkable journey for myself, my husband, our family. It’s such an unbelievable privilege to be able to serve this country, so I really am just incredibly focused, really just on the work that I’m doing and our family and there’s not much time for a lot in between.”

Ivanka continued, “For a country that has given so much to me and my family, to be able to try and give back and to be laser focused on doing that is a blessing."

