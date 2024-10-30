Will Ivanka Trump rejoin dad Donald Trump's campaign?

Ivanka Trump has no plans of hitting the campaign trail ahead of election day. The former first daughter's husband, Jared Kushner, was asked by The New York Times the chances his wife might rejoin her father, former President Donald Trump's campaign, to which he replied, "Zero."

Jared added that his wife “made the decision when she left Washington that she was closing that chapter of her life. And she’s been remarkably consistent.”

© Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Jared Kushner said there is "zero" chance of his wife joining her dad Donald Trump's campaign

Ivanka served as an advisor to her father during his time in office. The Women Who Work author has previously said that she will always support her dad, but would do so "outside the political arena." After Donald announced his 2024 presidential run in 2022, Ivanka—who is a mom to daughter Arabella and sons Joseph and Theodore—told Fox News Digital: "I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family."

"I do not plan to be involved in politics," she continued. “While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena. I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and will always be proud of many of our administration’s accomplishments."

Months after her father's inauguration in 2017, Ivanka told Dr. Oz that it was a "privilege" to be able to serve the country. On The Dr. Oz Show, she said, “This is such a remarkable journey for myself, my husband, our family. It’s such an unbelievable privilege to be able to serve this country, so I really am just incredibly focused, really just on the work that I’m doing and our family and there’s not much time for a lot in between.”

Ivanka continued, “For a country that has given so much to me and my family, to be able to try and give back and to be laser focused on doing that is a blessing."