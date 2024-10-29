What Elon Musk's mom had to say about meeting Melania Trump

Maye Musk had kind words for former First Lady Melania Trump. The day after attending former President Donald Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden, Elon Musk's mom reposted an image of Melania sharing a sweet moment with the Tesla CEO and his son X at the event.

"I was happy to meet @MELANIATRUMP She is sweet and friendly," Maye wrote alongside the image on X (formerly Twitter). Elon replied to his mother's post, writing: "Very much so."

During the rally, Maye was spotted capturing her grandson cheering next to Elon on her phone. The innovator and entrepreneur shares his son X with singer Grimes.

© ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images Elon introduced former First Lady Melania Trump at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 27

Elon was one of the speakers at the Trump rally on Oct. 27. Maye reposted a moment of her son on stage, writing: "The cheering brought tears to my eyes. When I give talks around the world, they have a huge admiration and praise for Elon. They also ask why America doesn’t. I reply, politics and corruption."

Elon introduced Melania at the rally in New York City. It was a rare campaign appearance for the former first lady. "Good evening, New York City. Hello, Madison Square Garden," she began her remarks. "Our hometown, where architectural symbols of strength, courage and unity create a canvas for the world's undisputed capital of industry, where titans of finance, fashion and entertainment convene among an iconic range of superior design structures and artistic accomplishments."

Melania stated on stage that New York City and America need "their magic back." Before introducing her husband, the former first lady said, "A country of tomorrow that will shape our future and reset expectations for the generations, and vision a wonderful America where the seeds of security, prosperity and health are sewn once again for benefit of our families. Let us charge together with a shared vision that builds on American greatness. Let's [seize] this moment and create a country for tomorrow, the future that we deserve."