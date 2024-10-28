Elon Musk introduces Melania Trump at Donald Trump's Madison Square Garden rally

Former First Lady Melania Trump made a surprise appearance at her husband former President Donald Trump's rally at New York's Madison Square Garden. After being introduced by Elon Musk at the event on Sunday, the mom of one, who was dressed in a zebra print dress, took to the stage to address attendees.

"Good evening, New York City. Hello, Madison Square Garden," she began. "Our hometown, where architectural symbols of strength, courage and unity create a canvas for the world's undisputed capital of industry, where titans of finance, fashion and entertainment convene among an iconic range of superior design structures and artistic accomplishments."

At one point during Melania's remarks, one attendee shouted, "We love you," to which she replied, "Love you, too!"

The former first lady, 54, spoke about a "decline in quality of life coupled with economic instability" making it difficult for businesses to thrive. "Crime is on the rise while public safety diminishes creating an environment where families with young children choose to relocate, and this story repeats itself from coast to coast across our nation. This is America," Melania said. "For generations, this town has produced America's most fearless leaders whose mark changed the course of the world."

"New York City and America needs their magic back. A country of tomorrow that will shape our future and reset expectations for the generations, and vision a wonderful America where the seeds of security, prosperity and health are sewn once again for benefit of our families," she continued. "Let us charge together with a shared vision that builds on American greatness. Let's [seize] this moment and create a country for tomorrow, the future that we deserve. And now, please welcome our next commander-in-chief, my husband, President Donald J. Trump."

Once on stage, the former president and his wife exchanged kisses on the cheek. Donald has been married to Melania, who is his third wife, since 2005. Last month, the former first lady opened up to Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt about what she loves most about her husband. "His being. His humor. His personality. His kindness," she said.

"He's very special," Melania added. "His positivity. His energy. It's unbelievable. Yeah, so we have a beautiful relationship."