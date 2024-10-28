Ivanka Trump is a Swiftie! The former first daughter attends Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' with her daughter

Ivanka Trump had a lot of fun with her daughter Arabella at Taylor Swift's concert in Miami, Florida. And while the former first daughter did not document her latest mother-daughter outing on social media, sources revealed to People that the pair were at the Hard Rock Stadium over the weekend having a great time.

This is not the first time Ivanka has shown Arabella's love and appreciation for Taylor's music, as the businesswoman celebrated her daughter's 13th birthday in July with a special cake. “Boys only want love if it’s torture,” the white heart cake read, which is a line from the singer's hit song 'Blank Space.'

© Instagram/IvankaTrump

“Best cake for my favorite Swiftie,” Ivanka wrote at the time, referencing the cake in the 'Blank Space' music video. The former first daughter is always spending quality time with her kids and has been making the most out of her new life chapter in Miami, making her family a priority after staying away from politics following her position as Senior Advisor at the White House.

© Instagram/IvankaTrump

Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris for president:

Online users have taken to social media to share some mixed opinions after reports of Ivanka's attendance at the concert, as Taylor recently shared her endorsement for Kamala Harris.

“Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation,” she wrote after the presidential debate.

© Pedro Gomes/TAS24 Taylor Swift at the Eras Tour

“It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth," she continued.

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”