Ivanka Trump reveals 'transformative' exercise she's incorporated in her workouts

Ivanka Trump is in the best shape of her life. The mother of three has shared a new video where she breaks down what her workout routine looks like on a weekly basis, revealing that she's made some changes to her fitness that have transformed her body since her move to Miami.

© JB Lacroix Ivanka Trump in Los Angeles

In a video shared on Instagram, Ivanka shares a look at some of the routines she practices every day, including barbell deadlifts, rows, pull-downs, and more. In the post's caption, she shared that weightlifting has been pivotal in making her feel stronger and in changing her body.

"Hi Everyone! I’ve been getting a lot of questions about my workout routine since I reposted a video with my trainer, so I thought I’d share a bit about my fitness journey," she began her post.

Ivanka revealed that for most of her life, like many women, her workouts revolved around cardio, with the addition of yoga and pilates as some of the activities that she also practiced. Since her move to Miami, she's focused more on weightlifting and resistance training. "It has been transformative in helping me build muscle and shift my body composition in ways I hadn’t imagined," she continued.

"I believe in a strength training approach built on foundational, time-tested, and simple movements—Squats, Deadlifts, Hinges, Pushes, and Pulls. These are the cornerstones of my workout, emphasizing functional strength for life. Prioritizing form is essential; only then do I add weight. This ensures a safe and steady progression while maintaining the integrity of each movement. I incorporate mobility work within my sessions to enhance range of motion."

Ivanka's schedule on a weekly basis

Ivanka concluded her post by sharing some details of what her schedule looks like. She revealed that she practiced strength training three to four times a week while also making time for other activities, like a HIIT session. "Also new for me but critical to my progress has been increasing my protein intake dramatically. I now consume between 30-50 grams of protein a meal. It works… I’ve never been stronger!"

Despite the big change in routines, Ivanka shares that she still creates time for outdoor sports, which are activities she's practiced throughout her life and that she enjoys doing with her family. "I still enjoy a weekly yoga session and love spending time outdoors with my kids and friends playing sports—whether it’s surfing, padel tennis, swimming in the ocean, wake surfing, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, hiking, walking, or golf."

"Thank you for your interest and questions ~ I hope this was helpful. Here’s to pushing boundaries and embracing new challenges together!"