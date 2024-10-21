Taylor Swift trolled by Trump supporters ahead of Miami concert

Taylor Swift is back on tour. The beloved musician has resumed her Eras Tour, which is scheduled to conclude later this year. She kicked off the final leg of her tour this past Friday, with a performance in Miami, Florida attended by thousands of people, among them fans and celebrities. On Sunday, during her final performance in the city, attendees observed a political message perfectly timed to Swift's performance.

© John Shearer/TAS24 Taylor Swift debuted a new outfit in her tour, prompting excitement from her fans

The message was shared on a plane flying above the Hard Rock Stadium, the venue of Swift's three performances. "Trump 2024 - Ready For It, Cat Lady? MAGA," read the ad.

Swift publicly shared her support for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz following Harris' and Donald Trump's presidential debate. She shared a message on her social media, encouraging her followers to register to vote and to make their voices heard through the candidate who represented them most. The photo showed her holding on to one of her cats and looking straight at the camera.

More details about Swift's endorsement of Harris and Walz

Swift's endorsement was lengthy and detailed some of the reasons why she was voting for Harris. "Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most," she wrote.

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election," she wrote, claiming that Harris believes in the causes that she believes in.

Swift concluded the post with a taunt directed at JD Vance, Trump's running mate, who had previously gone viral for criticizing women who are not mothers. "With love and hope, Taylor Swift Childless Cat Lady."