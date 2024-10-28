Ivanka Trump and her kids wear white as they drop by their synagogue in Miami

Ivanka Trump and her family were busy this weekend. The group, made up of Ivanka, her husband Jared Kushner, and two of their three kids, were photographed walking towards their local synagogue in Miami.

© GrosbyGroup Ivanka Trump's outfit

Photos showed the family dressed appropriately for the occasion, with Ivanka wearing a white dress with puff sleeves, her hair loose, and some sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun. A closer look at the dress showed that it had a slit up the leg. Ivanka rounded out the look with some brown boat shoes, making the look less formal.

Photographers captured the family in various poses, including photos of Ivanka and Kushner walking hand in hand. He wore khaki pants, a blue polo shirt, and some sneakers.

© GrosbyGroup Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner

Their kids, Arabella and Joseph, were also dressed up for the occasion and seemed to be having a good time with their parents. The former wore a white dress and some sneakers, and the latter opted for khaki shorts and a white polo.

Joseph was photographed skating towards their destination, boarding a skateboard with pink wheels, and wearing a helmet. While he rode ahead of his family, Arabella was photographed walking alongside their parents, with all of them sharing a laugh.

© GrosbyGroup Ivanka Trump and her family in Miami

Ivanka's lifestyle change when arriving in Miami

Last week, Ivanka shared a closer look at her workouts, showing her followers how she's managed to be in the best shape of her life while feeling her strongest. In an Instagram post, Ivanka shared a lengthy post that she supplemented with some visuals, showing her followers some of the workouts she practices to grow stronger and change her body's composition. She revealed that weightlifting was something she'd rarely practiced before and that now, since she moved to Miami, it makes for the bulk of her fitness.

"I believe in a strength training approach built on foundational, time-tested, and simple movements—Squats, Deadlifts, Hinges, Pushes, and Pulls. These are the cornerstones of my workout, emphasizing functional strength for life," she wrote in the post's caption. "Prioritizing form is essential; only then do I add weight. This ensures a safe and steady progression while maintaining the integrity of each movement. I incorporate mobility work within my sessions to enhance range of motion."

She revealed that she supplements her workouts with the proper nutrition, which has resulted in a "transformative" physical experience.