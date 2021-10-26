Ivanka Trump and family color coordinate in Miami

Ivanka Trump and her family were spotted out in Miami last weekend. The former first daughter, her husband Jared Kushner and their three kids, Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore, went to a local synagogue on Saturday, Oct. 23. Ivanka and her﻿ brood color coordinated in white, blue and earth tones for the fall outing in Florida.

©Grosby Group



Ivanka Trump stepped out in a white dress in Miami on Oct. 23

Former President Donald Trump’s daughter was pictured wearing a long-sleeve white wrap dress teamed with tennis shoes during the stroll. Brothers Joseph, eight, and Theodore, five, twinned sporting white button-down shirts and earth tone slacks. Arabella also wore a summery frock like her stylish mother. The ten year old opted for a shade of blue like her father, who was dressed in a polo and khaki trousers.

Ivanka was captured sharing a sweet moment with Jared, placing her hand on the back of his neck as they walked. The couple, who wed in 2009, moved their family to Florida earlier this year. Since the move, the Women Who Work author has been snapped surfing, visiting a water park and enjoying an airboat ride in the Everglades.

©Grosby Group



The former first daughter and her husband Jared moved to Florida in 2021

The Wall Street Journal reported in January that Ivanka and Jared had signed a deal to lease a condo in the luxurious oceanfront Arte, located in Miami’s Surfside neighborhood. According to the WSJ, the deal was “thought to be an interim measure while the couple builds a house on a lot they recently purchased on Miami’s Indian Creek Island for $32 million.” Then in July, it was reported that Ivanka and Jared had purchased a $24 million estate on Indian Creek Island.

Ivanka has been keeping a low profile since leaving D.C., but did post pictures of herself in Miami receiving both doses of her COVID-19 vaccine. Alongside the picture from her second shot back in May, the mom of three wrote: “This afternoon, I gratefully received my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Getting fully vaccinated is the best way to end this pandemic and protect ourselves and one another. ♥️.”