Jennifer Garner surprises fans dressing as her ‘13 Going on 30’ character for Halloween

One of Jennifer Garner's most beloved roles is Jenna Rink from the 2004 iconic romantic comedy 13 Going on 30. The Hollywood star surprised fans by dressing up as the character for Halloween, wearing the colorful dress Jenna wore in the movie's dancing scene.

Jennifer was all smiles in her recent video, taking to social media to share the wholesome moment, with Whitney Houston's song 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' playing in the background, just like in the movie. The actress wore the multicolored dress paired with the character's butterfly necklace and a pair of red sneakers and white socks.

© jennifer.garner/Instagram

The star can be seen twirling in the video, wearing a brown bag. “Happy 20th Halloween, Jenna Rink,” she wrote in the post, with fans praising her for bringing her back and asking for a sequel. “You clearly love this character. A lot! Why haven’t we gotten a sequel?” one person wrote, while someone else commented, "Love it. The glasses putting on the eyeliner is the best,” adding, “And you haven’t aged a day!”

© jennifer.garner/Instagram

In April, Jennifer reunited with her co-stars Mark Ruffalo and Judy Greer to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the movie. “13 Going on Boomer,” they shared on social media. "Twenty years. We are three Boomers braving zoom—because we want to thank you. To every person who has loved this movie along with us: Thank You. We see you, we appreciate you and we love you back. Forever thirty, flirty and thriving!”

© Carlo Allegri Jennifer Garner attends the premiere of the film "13 Going on 30" at the Mann Village

Jennifer continues to have a successful career in the entertainment business following her popularity in the 2000s. She recently reprised her role as Elektra in the 'Deadpool & Wolverine' movie, making fans excited after making a special appearance and embodying the character once again.