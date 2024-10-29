Is Jennifer Garner engaged to her longtime boyfriend John Miller?

Jennifer Garner is known for keeping her personal life private. The Hollywood star, who is always spending quality time with her kids Violet, Fin, and Samuel in Los Angeles, has been in an on-and-off relationship with the CEO of CaliBurger, John Miller. And while the pair prefer not to talk about their romance, they have been spotted sharing some PDA in previous outings.

The actress and the businessman sparked engagement rumors back in November 2021 after Jennifer was photographed wearing a gold ring on her left ring finger, but they seemed to have taken a break from their relationship and got back together in 2022.

© Grosby Group Jennifer Garner and her longtime boyfriend, John Miller.

The pair have been linked together since 2018, and this time, they are sparking engagement rumors once again after the star was seen wearing a gold band on that same finger featuring turquoise green stones. Jennifer was photographed driving while wearing the ring with a casual outfit.

© Grosby Group Jennifer Garner was spotted on Saturday displaying what appears to be her new engagement ring while leaving Ben Affleck's house.

"John is a great guy. She has a lot of fun with him," a source said to People in 2023. "They like to date out of the spotlight and often leave L.A. for weekend trips." They have been spotted working out and maintaining an active lifestyle in Los Angeles, with John even reportedly having a good friendship with Jennifer's ex, Ben Affleck.

© Grosby Group Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend are seen arriving at her house to find Ben Affleck waiting for them.

"They have a very special relationship. It's never been the easiest one though since they both have families," the source said at the time. "They took a long break from dating, but Jen is very happy that they are back together."

© Grosby Group Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend, John Miller, enjoy a morning jog together in Brentwood with smiles and cuteness.

“They really are perfect for each other because they both seem happiest just staying home for their date nights and maybe taking a walk around the neighborhood after dinner," an insider said to OK magazine. The pair have yet to confirm or deny the engagement rumors.