Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunite for an event attended by Jennifer Lopez

In an unexpected reunion, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were spotted together attending a Friday nighttime event in Los Angeles’ Brentwood neighborhood. The pair, both 52, arrived with their 15-year-old child, Fin, marking a rare public appearance for the former couple. Their presence, however, garnered even more attention due to the attendance of Affleck’s estranged wife, Jennifer Lopez.

The casual yet coordinated family outing comes at a complex time for Affleck, whose personal life continues to make headlines. Affleck was dressed in jeans, a distressed red graphic T-shirt, and a maroon, sherpa-lined jacket, while Garner kept it simple with a black coat, raw-hem blue jeans, and black shoes.

© The Grosby Group Jennifer Lopez is spotted leaving the same Brentwood event attended by Ben Affleck and his ex Jennifer Garner, accompanied by her daughter and some family friends.

Affleck and Garner, who share three children—Violet, Fin, and Samuel—appeared at ease, smiling and chatting with each other. Despite their divorce, the two have often maintained a united front regarding co-parenting their children.

Jennifer Lopez, 55, attended the same event with her 16-year-old daughter Emme and some friends. The “Marry Me” actress was chic yet comfortable, sporting a belted jumpsuit paired with neutral-colored pumps. Emme matched the laid-back vibe in a black graphic tee, baggy shorts, and a dark gray hoodie.

© The Grosby Group Jennifer Lopez is spotted leaving the same Brentwood event attended by Ben Affleck and his ex Jennifer Garner, accompanied by her daughter and some family friends.

The gathering was notably amicable. Both parties seemed in good spirits, arriving separately but maintaining a friendly demeanor. This follows another close encounter between Affleck and Lopez in September when the two narrowly missed each other while working in the same Los Angeles office building.

© Backgrid/The Grosby Group Jennifer Lopez is spotted leaving the same Brentwood event attended by Ben Affleck and his ex Jennifer Garner, accompanied by her daughter and some family friends.

Lopez, who filed for divorce in August 2024, has been navigating her split from Affleck after two years of marriage. Citing irreconcilable differences, she marked their separation as starting in April 2024.

Jennifer Lopez plans to 'get revenge'

Jennifer Lopez has been involved in several projects this year, and it seems her hard work is about to pay off. Sources indicate that she is campaigning for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film Unstoppable, which was produced by her estranged husband and his longtime friend and collaborator, Matt Damon.

The producers are reportedly backing her Oscar campaign, and an insider mentioned that this effort is her way of "getting revenge" following her divorce. "She wants next year to be her best year ever to show the world her crummy love life did not get her down. She will rise," a close source to the star said to the Daily Mail.

© Hector Vivas Jennifer Lopez poses during the 'Atlas' premiere in Mexico

"She wants an Oscar for Unstoppable," the insider told the publication, sharing their thoughts about her performance as a hard-working mother. She is sensational in it. I saw the movie, and wow, she nails it."

"I think a lot of people have discounted her acting skills because she is such a glamazon but this film is a wake up call, like, hey guys, she can really act her pants off," the source added. "Jen wanted the Oscar for Hustlers and felt she deserved it, and she pretty much did but there is prejudice against her. There is a hope that she will get the gold for Unstoppable."





