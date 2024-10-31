Sofia Vergara and her son Manolo talk about their close relationship and their dating preferences

Sofia Vergara and Manolo Gonzalez Vergara are known for having one of the best mom-son relationships. The actress and the entrepreneur are close not only in their personal lives but also in doing business together.

Sofia previously revealed that she focused on spending quality time with her son after giving birth at 19, while still pursuing her professional career. The actress recently told Us Weekly that Manolo became very independent growing up.

“I never cooked [when he was growing up], so he had to create his own food memories,” Sofia said. “Thanksgiving, for example, my mom always cooks,” Manolo added. “He cooks turkey for everybody, like 30, 40 people, and he’s always done it since he’s like 14," Sofia explained.

© Kevin Mazur Sofi­a Vergara and Manolo Gonzalez Vergara

"We see each other almost every day, She watches my dog. I watch hers," Manolo said about their close relationship, with Sofia adding that "there is no conflict" when it comes to their personal lives. The pair were also asked about their dating lives, to which Sofia said that she is still "kind of single" despite being linked to orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman.

© The Hollywood Curtain/Bauer-Grif Justin Saliman and Sofia Vergara are seen at Giorgio Baldi restaurant

"There’s good people everywhere. You’ve got to know where to look," Manolo said after being asked if New York City was a better place to date. "Totally. Actually, I was talking yesterday about it because now I’m single so … kind of single. [Laughs.] Anyways," she admitted.

© ROBYN BECK Manolo Gonzalez and Sofia Vegara arrive for the 68th Emmy Awards

Sofia continued, "But I feel like there’s a more diverse group of people in New York than in L.A. because most of the people are in the entertainment business. Here, you have people from all over the world — architects, writers, actors, businesspeople."

The mom-son duo talked about their food preferences. "I hate salty food because I feel like it covers the flavor and it also makes me swollen the next day. Water retention!" Sofia said while Manolo confessed that he is "a little more open. She looks at salt and she freaks out!"