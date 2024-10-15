Sofia Vergara dances salsa in the streets of New York City: Her latest fall looks

Sofia Vergara has been making the most of her time in New York City. The Hollywood star was recently traveling around the country to promote her multiple businesses during Hispanic Heritage Month and decided to make a stop in NYC to visit some of her friends and relax before continuing her busy schedule.

The Colombian icon was recently filming a project in Madrid, Spain, after her latest trip to Paris, where she attended Victoria Beckham's fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

© River Callaway Sofia Vergara at Victoria Beckham Paris Fashion Week RTW Spring 2025

During her visit to New York City, Sofia had some stunning fashion moments while wearing earthy tones for the season. The 'Griselda' star wore a black corset jumpsuit paired with a brown coat and gold statement jewelry during her night out with her inner circle.

© Instagram Sofia Vergara in New York City

Sofia also shared a video on Instagram Stories, where she was seen dancing to salsa music in the streets of New York City. The actress wore a black top paired with gray baggy trousers and a burgundy coat. She completed the look with a gray velvet YSL purse and a pair of dark sunglasses.

© Instagram

Sofia was all smiles while dancing in Manhattan. She styled her hair in loose waves and showed off her dance moves while a Puerto Rican float passed.

© Instagram

Sofia's new life chapter after divorce:

The actress has been sharing her success with her fans following her acclaimed performance in Netflix's 'Griselda.' She has also launched multiple projects and maintains a happy relationship with her boyfriend Justin Saliman, who has shown support for her after her knee surgery.

When it comes to her divorce from Joe Manganiello, Sofia has shared her side of the story, admitting that one of the reasons for the split is that she did not want to have more children. Meanwhile, the actor reportedly said that there was more to it.

Sofia addressed his response with humor. “At the end of the day, you never even know if that’s what he said for real," she said to Variety. "I’ve read a lot of things that I’ve said that I’m like, ‘Huh?’ What am I gonna do, call him? I don’t know if he even said that.”