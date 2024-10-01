Sofia Vergara shows her surgery scar while filming a new project in Madrid

Sofia Vergara has been open about her health. The Colombian icon documented the recovery from her knee surgery, with her boyfriend, orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman, showing his support and taking care of her every step of the way,

"If u ever get a [major] knee surgery make sure u Get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night...! Luv u," she shared back in April after undergoing the procedure, posting a photo of Justin smiling and wearing scrubs.

Sofia has said before that she missed going in full glam to her special appearances but had to wear sneakers while recovering. “Sorry I’ve come to your show in tennis shoes,” she said to Jimmy Kimmel recently. “I don’t even want to look down. Tennis shoes are only for sports activities and touristy activities.”

Now Sofia is showing her surgery scar while wearing a white dress in Madrid. The actress has been in Europe, attending Paris Fashion Week, and most recently in Spain, filming a new project. The star took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes look, taking a break in-between takes.

Sofia wore metallic platforms and a white look that included chain link straps. She shared the candid photo on social media, where she can be seen sitting while sipping on a beverage.

Sofias has been booked and busy lately, focusing on her professional projects and spending quality time with her family and friends. When it comes to her love life, an insider said to Life & Style that the pair "were introduced by mutual friends, so Sofía didn’t go in totally blind. He was vetted, so to speak."

Justin also made a good impression in Sofia's inner circle, as the couple decided to travel around the world over the summer accompanied by the star's family, including her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara.