What Sofia Vergara doesn't like Heidi Klum to wear around her: 'Why does it bother you so much?'

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum formed a great friendship after working on America's Got Talent. The German model and the Colombian actress have incredible chemistry on and off the screen and have spent quality time together in Los Angeles, going out for dinner and even celebrating their latest achievements.

The pair have bonded in recent years and feel very comfortable with each other, with the Hollywood star revealing to the supermodel some of the things that she feels insecure about. During a recent episode of Howie Mandel's podcast, Sofia and Heidi talked about their friendship and had a hilarious interaction.

"She doesn't love it when I have super high heels on," Heidi said. "Why does it bother you so much that Heidi would be taller than you?" the host asked Sofia. "Because I look super short," she responded.

"You're not," Mandel said, to which the model agreed, "She's not!" But Sofia insisted on how she felt about it. "Ok, but I’m not asking you what you think, I’m telling you how I feel. Heidi is a supermodel from the 90s!" Sofia added.

"Why do you have to say from the 90s?" the host said, making the pair laugh. "She just wants to point out my age," Heidi said, with Sofia trying to explain what she meant. "Because the real supermodels were in the 90s," declaring that Heidi was one of the original supermodels.

Their relationship on the set of AGT:

Mandel previously talked to Decider about their chemistry on the show, revealing that the friendship between the judges is genuine. "We are real," he said.

"We genuinely enjoy each other and socialize outside and after and before the show. Simon spends a good portion of his time overseas, but Heidi, Sofia, and I see each other often and have a good time. We come from very different worlds and have very different business acumens, but we respect each other's opinions. We're just four really authentic people who speak their minds and have a lot of respect and love for each other."