Camila Cabello is teaching Shawn Mendes 'what love means' after Sabrina Carpenter drama: 'Best friends'

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes made headlines this summer after the release of Sabrina Carpenter's latest musical project. All eyes were on the three musicians after fans pointed out that some of the lyrics from her album involved Sabrina's brief romance with Shawn before he rekindled his relationship with Camila in April 2023.

While the three stars did not address the situation directly, Shawn previously revealed that he was "annoyed" by the media and online attention he was receiving following the speculation about the songs. Now, Shawn is speaking up about his relationship with Camila, admitting that she is still one of his best friends, following their romantic relationship.

© Gotham Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes in New York City.

During an interview with The New York Times, Shawn shared his thoughts about their dynamic and clarified many of the fans' questions. “I have nerves just even speaking about it, just what people would say. But honestly, if something was to happen in my family and if something was to happen to me, she’d probably be the first person I call, to this day,” he confessed. “Our relationship is teaching me what love means, in a big way.”

© Mike Coppola Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes attend The 2021 Met Gala

The pair are still in touch following the rumored drama, and Shawn explained to the publication that they still talk about personal topics as well as music, adding that it "bugs me" that people think that they are “against each other in a weird way.”

However, following their split in November 2021, the pair declared that they would still be there for each other no matter what. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward," they wrote at the time.

© John Shearer Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes attend the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards

What has Camila said about the situation?

Camila seemingly addressed the attention caused by Sabrina's lyrics during an episode of the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, where she was asked by Alex Cooper if she had ever been the subject of anyone's songs. "Never have I ever had a song written about me," the host asked the singer.

"You know what, I have been lucky to contribute in many ways to the great music of the 21st century," she stated, adding, "Sometimes I have written them. Sometimes they have been written about me. You’re welcome, motherf---s."