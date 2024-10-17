Camila Cabello breaks her silence about Sabrina Carpenter's songs involving Shawn Mendes romance

Camila Cabello seems to be aware of the songs written about her. The fan-favorite singer had stayed silent following the controversy that started when Sabrina Carpenter released her single 'Taste,' accompanied by a music video starring Jenna Ortega.

Fans of both musicians immediately pointed out that the song was about Sabrina's brief romance with Shawn Mendes, which ended when the singer rekindled his relationship with Camila in April 2023. However, this was not the only song that sparked controversy, as Sabrina's album had other tracks that seemingly alluded to the drama.

Camila had yet to talk about the topic, but she seemingly recreated the look of Sabrina's music video on the red carpet of the 2024 MTV VMAs. She also appeared to shade the musician after avoiding the word "taste" during her performance of her hit song 'Señorita' at the iHeartRadio Music Festival.

© Noam Galai Camila Cabello attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

Camila had a conversation on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, where she was asked by Alex Cooper if she had ever been the subject of anyone's songs. "Never have I ever had a song written about me," the host asked the singer.

"You know what, I have been lucky to contribute in many ways to the great music of the 21st century," she stated, adding, "Sometimes I have written them. Sometimes they have been written about me. You’re welcome, motherf---s."

© Kevin Winter Camila Cabello skips the word 'taste' while performing 'Señorita at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival

What does Shawn Mendes think about the drama?

The singer mentioned his past relationship on the "On Purpose with Jay Shetty" podcast. “I think Camila and I have just done the best job at preserving our private little fire of love for each other. Because no matter how strong mentally you are, when there are millions of people commenting on it, it's so hard not to be affected by it… This is real love, and it’s confusing and hard. I'm just lucky. She is an amazing human being,” he said.

© Jeff Kravitz Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello attend The 2021 Met Gala

Shawn also took to social media to say that he is "a little annoyed with all the projection over the last few months." "I’m usually pretty good at just watching all the ‘noise’ go by, but lately, it’s been kinda bugging me feeling human, I guess,” he admitted.