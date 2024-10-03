Shawn Mendes speaks up about Sabrina Carpenter and Camila Cabello drama: 'Annoyed' after all the attention

Shawn Mendes is getting "honest and vulnerable" with his feelings after all the attention caused by the Sabrina Carpenter and Camila Cabello rumored drama, which started after fans pointed out the inspiration behind Sabrina's new album, seemingly going back to her brief romance with the singer.

The drama got even bigger after Camila released her latest song, and following one of her performances where she appeared to address Sabrina's single 'Taste.' Now Shawn is speaking up after seeing the news and the online attention.

© MEGA Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes in New York City

The singer took to Twitter/X to confirm that he "doesn't play" about Camila, as he has a lot of love and respect for her after their relationship. He also clarified what he meant after a fan asked about his feelings.

© Grosby Group Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter

"I guess, to be honest, it came from a place of being a little annoyed with all the projection over the last few months about us. I’m usually pretty good at just watching all the ‘noise’ go by, but lately, it’s been kinda bugging me feeling human, I guess,” he admitted.

Shawn continued; "It’s pretty intimidating to come online and be honest and vulnerable considering how quickly our words can be twisted and used against us.

© Gotham

The singer also mentioned his past relationship on the "On Purpose with Jay Shetty" podcast. “I think Camila and I have just done the best job at preserving our private little fire of love for each other. Because no matter how strong mentally you are, when there are millions of people commenting on it, it's so hard not to be affected by it… This is real love, and it’s confusing and hard. I'm just lucky. She is an amazing human being,” Mendes said in footage from the episode.