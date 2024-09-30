Shawn Mendes opens up about Camila Cabello relationship following Sabrina Carpenter drama: 'This is real love'

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello continue to be open about their former relationship. The pair have mentioned their romantic experiences before in their songs and on stage, but this time Shawn decided to get real with her fans and share his feelings, after rekindling his relationship with Camila in April 2023 after his brief romance with Sabrina Carpenter.

During his latest conversation with Jay Shetty on the Jay Shetty Podcast, the singer revealed that the media attention made their on-and-off romance "brutal" and revealed that they have a lot of "respect" for each other after their breakup.

“Love is a lot, but partnership is more than love and I think it has a lot to do with how you support each other in your day-to-day life and really being honest about who you are,” he explained. “And making sure that someone that you’re with is in support of that and doesn’t have to bend themselves entirely to be in support of that and vice versa.”

© Gotham Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes on May 25, 2023 in New York City.

The singer, who recently gave an incredible performance in Brazil, talked about his relationship with Camila last year. “Honestly, I think Camila and I have just done the best job at preserving our private little fire of love for each other," he said, "because no matter how strong mentally you are when there are millions of people commenting on it, it’s so hard not to be affected by it and to be swayed by it and to be inspired by it."

© Grosby Group Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello last summer in NYC after rekindling their love.

Shawn went on to say that he also sees social media differently now. “It’s honestly too detrimental to the actual relationship itself that I’ve become pretty strict on that part of it,” he said, adding, “We’re not in a movie. This is not a movie… This is real life. This is real love and love is confusing and hard and goes through dips, goes through pauses, goes through breaks.”

“I don’t think either of us would ever cross a line. We deeply respect each other," he said. “I’m just lucky she’s an amazing human being and she’s incredibly understanding and thoughtful and caring.”