Camila Cabello turns heads in pink draped dress featuring a thigh-high slit

Camila Cabello looked pretty in pink during her latest red carpet appearance. The Havana singer turned heads in a stunning ensemble, posing for the cameras at the InStyle Imagemaker Awards in California, where she shared a sweet moment with Lana Del Rey.

The singer wore a fun pink Elie Saab look, including a draped and ruched dress featuring floral details in shades of blue, gold, and fuchsia. Camila was all smiles showing off her ensemble, which included a thigh-high slit.

© Frazer Harrison Camila Cabello attends InStyle Imagemaker Awards

Camila paired the look with a furry white stole and glittery pink pointed-toe pumps. The musician styled her hair in loose waves, rocking her signature brunette hairstyle and a glamorous makeup look, including a pink glossy lip.

© Frazer Harrison Camila Cabello attends InStyle Imagemaker Awards

The singer had a fun time meeting with her friends and fellow artists, including Lana Del Rey, who seemed happy to be reunited with Camila after the pair performed together at Coachella earlier this year. The two musicians shared an embrace and had a casual conversation.

© Frazer Harrison Lana Del Rey attends the InStyle Imagemaker Awards

Camila and Lana wore matching stoles, with Lana stepping out in an all-white ensemble, including a sheer Valentino gown featuring panels covered in sequins. The 'Born to Die' singer wore drop earrings and a stunning makeup look, including a crystal-embellished butterfly clip in her hair.

Camila and Lana's friendship:

"Not only is Lana Del Rey a once in a lifetime artist," Camila wrote in April. "She's inspired so many artists visually lyrically musically and moved the art form forward, but I think you all should know that sometimes it's good to meet your heroes, because she is also disarmingly sweet and generous and loving."

"Also how is she so god damn pretty," she continued. "I don't really know who I would be without female artists like her who show me what's possible. How to be free. How to be hard and soft at the same time how to make your life a work of art. Thank you for including us in your moment last night. I am at your service forever my girl."