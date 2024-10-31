Camila Cabello channels Cuba’s golden age in stunning Tropicana Halloween costume [PHOTOS]

Camila Cabello turned up the heat at Miami’s Joia Beach last night, embracing her Cuban roots in a stunning Halloween costume inspired by the iconic 1950s Cabaret Tropicana dancers of Havana. In a spectacular nod to her heritage, the singer embodied the glamour of Cuba’s golden age, wearing a meticulously crafted outfit styled by Katie Qian.

The singer, whose latest album C,XOXO serves as an ode to Miami’s unique culture and sounds, took to Instagram to share her beyond-dazzling Halloween costume and grand entrance to the party. Proving she is “305tilidie,” her posts gave followers a close look at her intricate, eye-catching look, inspired by the same Miami energy and cultural pride celebrated throughout her album.

The post has already been liked by close to half a million people, including fellow Latino music icons like Gloria Estefan and J Balvin, who joined fans in celebrating how seamlessly she brought the spirit of her roots to her Halloween party.

© World Red Eye Camila's costume The costume, brought to life by L.O.C.A.—a fantasy designer followed by celebrities like Karol G and Paris Hilton—sparkled with over 10,000 hand-placed rhinestones and a striking ostrich feather headpiece, transforming the singer into a vision of Cuban nightlife. The party was set against Miami’s vibrant beachfront backdrop, and her look definitely a nostalgic nod to the singer’s culture and her love for the Tropicana’s legendary style.



© World Red Eye The “Full Moon” Halloween bash in Miami The evening, hosted by Bacardí Rum, was infused with the vibrant spirit of Havana’s iconic cabarets, as Camila welcomed her friends and fans to an unforgettable Halloween bash under a mystical, glowing moon installation. The party gathered Miami’s elite and music industry icons, who kept the crowd dancing and living it up all night long. With cocktails in hand and everyone embracing the electric vibe, which perfectly captured the lively energy of Miami and the golden era of Cuba.



© World Red Eye/victor jaramillo Camila with DJ Walshy Fire Camila shared a memorable moment with DJ Walshy Fire, dancing alongside the crowd as he spun tracks from her latest album, C’XOXO, including fan favorites like "Move," "She Knows," and "Hot Uptown."

Miami Dolphins in the house Camila Cabello and Miami Dolphins NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. celebrating Miami style at the Halloween bash, another way to show her 305 pride.

© World Red Eye Emily Estefan and Gemeny Hernandez Emily Estefan and her partner, Gemeny Hernandez, brought celestial vibes to the Halloween bash, dressed as the moon and sun. Estefan, one of our favorite Latina drummers, enjoyed a fun night out before she takes the stage with iconic '80s star Cyndi Lauper on her farewell "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" tour in early November.



© World Red Eye DJ sister duo Coco & Breezy The night kicked off with DJ sister duo Coco & Breezy, followed by DJ Walshy Fire, keeping the energetic vibes and music flowing. Coco & Breezy have become fixtures in Miami’s music scene, regularly performing at electronic and house music events.

This Halloween season, parties like this one are just a glimpse into the endless celebrations where celebrities are flaunting their most creative costumes and expressing their unique personalities. Across Miami and beyond, stars are stepping out in style for this spooky season.